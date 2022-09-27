“A beautiful, endlessly echoing portrait of a murder and its afterlife. Ms. Nottage shaped this story with such theatrical inventiveness and discipline that it never feels sensational.” – The New York Times

That is just one review of the powerful Mlima’s Tale, a compelling story follows an elephant who navigates the world of the underground ivory market, haunting poachers and bystanders who benefit from hunting for him and his tusks. The Miami premier is scheduled for October 13.

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the Florida premiere of Lynn Nottage’s Mlima’s Tale. Directed by Stuart Meltzer and written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (most notably known for MJ the Musical), the production will feature an all-BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) local cast.

The show will officially open night on October 14 and run through until October 30, and debut Zoetic Stage’s 2022-23 season.

“A beautiful, endlessly echoing portrait of a murder and its afterlife. Ms. Nottage shaped this story with such theatrical inventiveness and discipline that it never feels sensational.” – The New York Times

Held at the Carnival Studio Theater, tickets range from $55 to $60 and can be purchased online here or by calling the Adrienne Arsht Center box office at (305) 949-6722.

Continuing their Second Sunday Talkback series after the performance on Sunday, October 23, Zoetic Stage has invited special guest Ron Magill of Zoo Miami to speak about the importance of wildlife conservation.

The cast features Jerel Brown as Mlima, who already debuted his performance of a Lynn Nottage piece with GableStage’s Ruined in 2012. It also includes Phillip Andrew Santiago, Paul Torres Wong, and Sydney Presendieu. The ultra-talented crew includes Herman Payne (movement direction), Michael McKeever (scenic design), Rebecca Montero (lighting design), Marina Pareja and Glennys Jean (costume design), Matt Corey (sound design), Miriam Sierra (properties design), Delavega (video production), the Covey Theatrical Projections team (projection mapping), and Vanessa McCloskey (stage management). To learn more about the cast and crew, click here.

When asked about the play, Miami-native and Carbonell Award-winning Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer said that, “It is a tremendous honor to present Ms. Nottage's artful and powerful play to South Florida audiences. She is a playwright whose words reverberate to the core of humanity and transcends us to other worlds. Mlima's Tale is a piece of art of the utmost importance.”

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.