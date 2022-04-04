Prehistoric human remains discovered at Brickell construction site

Construction at the future site of the 75-story Baccarat Residences in the Brickell financial center of Miami is on hold as archeologists have discovered evidence of a 2,000-year-old civilization called Tequesta.

Findings include postholes from a prehistoric structure and a human cranium buried 6 feet underground.

According to a report by local news station Channel 6 NBC, the recent findings could contribute to the knowledge of prehistoric subsistence and the settlement patterns of the Tequesta – the Native American tribe that once occupied the area.

In 2013, South Florida-based developer Related Group paid $104 million for the 444 Brickell Avenue property with plans to build three towers of up to 82 stories on the property, including Baccarat Residences.

The towers are planned to have a total of 1,400 residential units, along with office, hotel, and retail space.

In a statement, Related Group said this kind of findings is not uncommon in this area of downtown Miami and has thus far not delayed development plans at other sites.

