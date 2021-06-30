President Biden and First Lady to visit Surfside Thursday; NIST to investigate collapse

The White House has announced that the President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside in South Florida on Thursday and visit the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse which has killed at least 12 as of Wednesday morning, with 149 still unaccounted for.

The trip on July 1 will be “pooled” press, meaning not all reporters will attend but information will be provided to journalists.

The White House had indicated on Monday that the administration wanted to be cautious about a site visit lest the president and his entourage distract from search and recovery efforts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided details of the visit.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search-and-rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy — waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones — to offer them comfort as search-and- rescue efforts continue,” Psaki said of the Bidens.

“And they want to make sure that state and local officials have the resources and support they need under the emergency declaration approved by the president for Miami-Dade, Fla. The visit is being, of course, closely coordinated with officials on the ground to ensure it does not draw any critical local resources from the ongoing search-and-rescue operations or have any negative operational impact,” she said.

The exact itinerary is not settled yet, Psaki added.

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava welcomed news of the president’s visit.

“He’s going to spend time with the families who are affected and with our first responders. We’ve had his support since he called me Day 1 in the morning — and this is so critical that we do have our federal support,” Cava said.

Psaki gave additional information about an investigation.

“The National Institute of Standards and Technology — NIST — is authorized to investigate building failures. Their authorities are modeled after those of the National Transportation Safety Board — the NTSB — for investigating transportation accidents,” Psaki said.

Six scientists and engineers from that agency are in South Florida collecting information about the collapse, she said, “to learn how we can help protect infrastructure across the country.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.