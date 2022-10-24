Earlier this month, President Joe Biden was in Florida to help rebuild the Southwest region of the peninsula following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

In about 10 days, the president is scheduled to come back to Florida, as the Nov. 8 midterm elections loom.

This time, President Biden is scheduled to be in South Florida to “participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee,” according to a White House press release from Saturday.

Additional details to follow, the release stated.

At issue is that the midterm elections could shake up Congress if Democrats lose too many seats.

“Republicans are favored to win the House,” according to a forecast from Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight. In addition, the Senate forecast is described as “a dead heat.”

In Florida, FiveThirtyEight’s forecast in the U.S. Senate shows that incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio likely has a 90 percent chance to win the race.

The Miami Herald also reported that “Biden will stump for Charlie Crist in South Florida one week before Election Day as Crist vies to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Crist, a Democrat, has been a member of Congress as well as a GOP Florida governor, Attorney General and Education Commissioner.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.