Prom Boutique helps Miami-Dade students in need find attire for a special night

With prom season upon us, and the Miami-Dade Prom Boutique, located at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, is making sure seniors in need can experience the special event.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ (M-DCPS) deserving students can visit the Prom Boutique and choose gowns, tuxedoes, dress shoes and accessories for their prom events in May.

The Prom Boutique assists students in fragile economic positions and those who are part of Project UP-START – M-DCPS’ program that supports students who are in the Homeless Assistance Program or who are living in transition or in need

Community donors, local stores and organizations have donated the new items to help students who cannot afford to buy prom gear and therefore cannot attend this rite of passage event for graduating high school students.

The program includes monetary donations which help qualifying students pay for their prom, grad bash, senior activities as well as graduation caps and gowns.

MDCPS’ Lindsey Hopkins Technical College is located at 750 NW 20th Street in Miami and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can reach them at (305) 324-6070 or visit them online by clicking here.

The Shop continues to serve students in need year-round with clothing, backpacks, school supplies, food, toiletries and more.