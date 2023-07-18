Property tax cuts, critical investments in Miami-Dade's proposed budget

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Monday unveiled her proposed county budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, an increase of nearly $1.293 billion from the current budget, although a 1% property tax cut and a gas tax holiday could result in some $36 million in savings for residents.

“With this year’s budget, we’re creating a more future-ready Miami-Dade – building for today and investing in tomorrow,” she said. “This year, as we continue offering much-needed relief to many residents, we’re also building the foundation for future prosperity and growth. We have proposed a budget that is smart, compassionate, and puts people first. It builds on last year’s historic tax cut while continuing to make key investments in our community’s core priorities.”

Last year's budget came in at $10,399,710,000, while this proposed budget stands at $11,692,586,000.

According to a report from Local 10 News, the rare 1% tax decrease will actually be counteracted by rising property rates in the county, up nearly 13% this year, which already sends property tax bills $100 to $200 higher for the average homeowner.

Some of the key investments in Mayor Cava's third proposed budget include:

– Housing: "We will continue making progress on the goals laid out in last year’s HOMES Plan, expanding the inventory of workforce and affordable housing and providing relief to renters and homeowners. We’re also growing our Office of Housing Advocacy to connect more residents to critical services."

– Transportation: "We are funding key improvements to our transit system, such as the Better Bus Network; completing the South Corridor, part of the SMART Plan; and making important upgrades across the MetroRail and MetroMover systems."

– Public safety: "Public safety remains a key priority, with funding for crime prevention programs that increase safety by recovering firearms and stolen vehicles and make all our neighborhoods safer, and funding for the third year of the Peace and Prosperity Plan, which creates pathways to opportunity for high-risk youth."

– Environment: "Our environment is the cornerstone of our prosperity. This year’s budget will include funding to protect our Bay and to tackle major climate threats, by accelerating septic-to-sewer conversion projects, preventing flooding by investing in stormwater infrastructure, funding the removal and disposal of sargassum, and protecting residents and visitors from extreme heat – including $500,000 of new funding to grow our tree canopy."

– Small businesses: "We are funding opportunities so all small businesses can thrive in our county through Community Development Block grants, which encourage economic development; minority-owned small business grants that support local entrepreneurs; and completion of our procurement disparity study to even the playing field for small and local businesses."

– Families: "We’re partnering with Miami-Dade College to make obtaining an associate's degree free for more eligible families here in Miami-Dade and expanding child daycare programs to create options and prosperity for working families."

– Older adults: "To create more opportunity for older adults, we’re strengthening programs like Meals on Wheels and providing almost 1 million meals to older and at-risk adults. We’re also funding wraparound services for families and providing 70,000 one-way trips to our county's Adult Day Care Centers."

The total proposed Capital Plan would come in at $4,408,452,000, with 30% (or $1,327,138,000) going to transportation and mobility; 25% ($1,060,612,000) going to neighborhoods and infrastructure; and 24% ($1,084,202,000) going to economic development. The remainder: 8% general government; 6% recreation and culture; 5% public safety; and 2% health and society.

The County's operating budget is $7,284,134,000 for 30,805 employees, and 37% of funding for that would come from property taxes totaling $2,702,339,000, just part of the 49% makeup of $3,545,959,000 in total taxes used for funding.

The proposed budget can be found online at miamidade.gov/budget.

To watch the full budget proposal livestream, click here.