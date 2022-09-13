Protestors outside Miami City Hall rally against Virginia Key homeless encampment, for Outdoor Center

More than 50 people, some homeless seeking affordable housing, stood outside Miami City Hall this morning to protest the city's plans to move about 200 chronic homeless people in 100 tiny homes on historic Virginia Key..

They also objected to the city shutting down Virginia Key Outdoor Center for code violations, saying that was done in retaliation against the owner, who spoke out against the homeless encampment plan during a July City Commission meeting.

On Tuesday, City commissioners were meeting inside a packed chambers to discuss the two issues during a meeting that was continued from their September 6 meeting.

Commission Chairwoman Christine King called last week's meeting in recess after speakers were lined up ready to voice their concerns over the homeless encampment plan.

Tuesday, protesters standing outside city hall chanting “Just say no to Virginia Key” and “We will not stand for this" said city leaders are treating the homeless like criminals by placing them on an island far away from their neighborhoods and their loved ones.

Tina Williams, who is homeless and lives in her car, said the city is not addressing the critical need of providing affordable housing to get people off the streets. Instead, they want to dump the homelessness problem on an island.

"They are not addressing the problem this way," said Williiams, 29, who said she became homeless after losing her job two years ago. "We need affordable housing, not on an island."

Ivory Johnson Parker, who lives in a homeless shelter, said organizations subsidized by Miami are not doing enough to get homeless people into homes and jobs placement programs.

Sending the homeless to Virginia Key just makes the problem worse.

"What are we going to do there?" she asked. "No programs to get us affordable housing or healthcare or jobs."

Another protestor, John Magene, said he was there to voice disapproval for the city shutting down the Outdoor Center, which he and his family enjoy.

"They can't keep it shut down because everyone loves the center," he said. "I hope they can work it out."