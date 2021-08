A man in a homemade raft was rescued over the weekend after being spotted by boaters off the coast of Miami.

According to a Channel 10 – WPLG report, the man told rescues that he, along with three others, left Cuba 10 days ago.

Reportedly, the other 3 died on the way.

The Coast Guard said the man was in “rough shape,” and was taken to an area hospital. No word on his condition.