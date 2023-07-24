Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was out of surgery Monday morning following an "incident" that occurred Sunday evening between Tampa and Miami on I-75.

Ramirez had been attending the Florida Sheriff's Association annual summer conference, which began Sunday.

Monday morning, the Miami Herald reported that the 52-year-old police director shot himself. Monday afternoon, the newspaper reported the shooting incident occurred after a domestic dispute at a Tampa hotel.

Miami-Dade Police officials reported he was in critical but stable condition after surgery. "We are asking for everyone to continue to keep him and his family in your prayers during this difficult time," the message read.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he has not worked directly with Ramirez but has worked with his staff. "I have been involved in several meetings with him since being appointed Chief," Sousa said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time. We pray for a speedy recovery," he added.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement Monday, wishing the best for Ramirez.

"Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," the statement said. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s well-being. I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."

The Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

Ramirez had announced earlier this year he would run for sheriff in 2024 to try to keep his position as head of the police department.

He first joined Miami-Dade Police in 1995 and worked his way up through the ranks. He became police director in 2020 and later promoted to Miami-Dade County chief of public safety.

He often appeared to speak at Miami-Dade County Commission meetings.