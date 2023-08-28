Rare “Painted Cross” coming to Miami art exhibition along with 30 medieval, renaissance, baroque paintings

This September, a free exhibition including artwork dating as far back as the 13th century is coming to Miami.

“Faith, Beauty, and Devotion: Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque Paintings” is set to be the largest exhibition of art from the 13th to 17th centuries, conjured from a private art collection and presented in South Florida.

The collection includes 30 religious and secular paintings by Italian and Flemish artists, and most of the works have never even seen American soil.

Held at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, the event will run for Art Basel Miami from September 16 to December 10, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment. Other hours are available by request. The exhibition is free, though donations are welcome. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available.

The event is being organized by fourth-generation art dealer, collector, and antiquarian Federico Gandolfi Vannini alongside his Cuban-American wife Daisy Diaz, who serves as Frascione Arte’s Cultural Director.

Coordination efforts are also made possible with the help of Sylvie Daubar-San Juan, Humanities Department Chairperson and Director of the Olga M. & Carlos A. Saladrigas Art Gallery at Belen.

“This collection from Italy, now arriving in America for the first time, is the embodiment of our family’s constant and passionate pursuit of representations of beauty and history,” Vannini commented to Belen. “Belen Jesuit, with its tradition of faith, is the ideal setting to highlight the intrinsic meaning of the work of art: its Divine message.”

Enrico Frascione, Vannini’s great-grandfather, founded The Frascione Fine Art Collection in 1893. Thanks to his grandfather, Vittorio Frascione, following the family legacy, Federico grew up acquainted with works by Goya, Caravaggio, and Titian. He studied art history in Florence after running an antique emporium in Texas, and now hopes to continue leaving his mark as the fourth generation Frascione.

Federico’s wife, Daisy Diaz, also followed her antique-impossied father and has spent her life trying to cultivate and appreciate the arts. Along with Vannini, the couple has succeeded in growing their valuable private collection.

From their collection, the couple will be bringing a “Painted Cross” that dates back to ca. 1295 and is considered “one of the earliest surviving crucifix paintings from medieval Umbria to be exhibited in the United States.”

The work depicts St. Clare to the left and St. Francis to the right of Jesus’ body on the cross, as well as a young St. John and the Virgin to the left and right of Jesus’ hands, respectively.

“It is extremely rare to find a surviving work from the late 13th century - a sort of ‘miracle,’ in fact,” the exhibition catalog, which will be on sale at the event, explains. “Moreover, in this instance, the Umbrian master once identified as Rinaldo di Ranuccio by Roberto Longhi (one of the greatest Italian art historians of the first half of the 20th century) tried his hand at an exceedingly rare - perhaps even unique up to the present moment - iconography, depicting St. Francis and St. Clare alongside the arms of the cross.”

The painting was already considered ahead of its time when it was originally created, as the artist included aspects of spatiality and depth before the Renaissance, when mathematical knowledge became more widespread.

During its creation, the artist looked to include symbology that appealed to an (often) illiterate audience of the time, conveying the messages of salvation and devotion, among other things.

The painting’s medium is tempera on panel, and measures 63” x 47.2” (unframed).

It was originally acquired by Frascione Arte from a private Switzerland collection. The work has been loaned to La Galería Nacional, Museo Diocesano Spoleto, and the Accademia Gallery, which also exhibits Michelangelo’s David.

“Painted Cross is a very rare painting that was made for a church in Umbria [a region where each year, approximately 6 million pilgrims make their way to visit St. Francis’ tomb in Assisi]. It represents a transition in Medieval art in the time of Giotto and Cimabue. Florence and Umbria were the main regions,” Vannini said. “The beauty of the piece functions to communicate the divine message to worshippers.”

Besides the “Painted Cross” other works that will be exhibited include tempera and gold on panel works by Nicolò di Pietro (Siena, ca. 1420) and Francesco di Zanino and Zanino di Pietro (Venetian School, 15th c.); tempera on gold leaf on parchment work by Pacino di Bonaguida (Florence, ca. 1340,); tempera on panel works by Ludovico Urbani; oil on panel portraits by Giuliano Bugiardini and Ridolfo del Ghirlandaio (Florence); oil on canvas works by Jacopo Tintoretto (Venice, 16th c.), Louis Finson (Bruges, ca. 1607), Guercino (Bologna, ca. 1640), Circle of Caravaggio (Milan, 17th c.), and Francesco Botti (Florence, Baroque).

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School is located at 500 SW 127 Ave. Miami, Florida 33184. To learn more, email ssanjuan@belenjesuit.org or call (786) 621-4624.

For the full list of paintings, click here.