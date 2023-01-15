If you like big events–and even bigger bounce houses–stick around to find out the record-breaking structure now set to delight kids of ll ages in Miami through January.

The Big Bounce America, creator of the world’s only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, will be bouncing into Miami for three consecutive weekends this month. through Sunday, January 29th at Ives Estate Park.

It is the world’s biggest touring event, featuring its flagship product–the 16,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House. Produced by XL Event Lab, the event will also include an additional three massive inflatable attractions: a 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant, the brand new Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

Read below for more information on the attractions:

The World’s Largest Bounce House

Standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 16,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments.

At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!

Sport Slam

Sport Slam is an amazing addition to The Big Bounce America experience. It brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out, with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size and type you could imagine!

There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your family and friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

The Giant

Calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors! At over 900 ft. in length this is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have.

There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for some fun competition between family and friends or you just want to bounce around the weird and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed!

airSPACE

airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more! Not only does it have a gigantic 5-lane slide, but also a huge 25 ft. inflatable alien at the center of the action and three ball pits. For a totally immersive experience that’s out of this world, look no further than airSPACE!

Sophia Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America, commented on how important the event will be to people:

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while."

All-Access Tickets are available online, starting at just $19 for hours of fun. The tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, and unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE.

To learn more about tickets and pricing, click here.

Happening at Ives Estate Park, 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179