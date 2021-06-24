Miami real estate giant and CEO of The Related Group Jorge Pérez recently sold his Coconut Grove penthouse for $10 The New York Post reported.

Perez who according to Forbes is worth $1.7 billion, originally acquired the home in February for $ 7.5 million.

The sale of the condo in the Park Grove building, was and off-market transaction. Perez’s Related Group originally developed the Park Grove project in collaboration with Terra Group.

Park Grove is a 23-story building with architecture that attempts to link the construction to the ocean, with magnificent views of the sea, the marina, and the Coconut Grove neighborhood. It contains 66 units and was designed by Meyer Davis and William Sofield.

The penthouse unit features a double-height ceiling, interior landscaping, abundant wood, and a stone floor and has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, a magnificent terrace with a pool and spa, as well as a eat-in kitchen and plentiful balcony space.

It features a private roof patio and spa with views of Biscayne Bay and the Coconut Grove marina.

For the New York Post article, click here.