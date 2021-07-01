Record breaking Tropical Storm Elsa forms; South Florida in forecast track

South Florida could be in for a soggy and windy start of the week as Tropical Storm Elsa, which formed overnight in the Central Atlantic, has all South Florida in the forecast track.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Elsa was located about 865 miles ESE of the Windward Islands, moving west at 25 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 5 a.m. advisory, Elsa is expected to pick up speed and move west-northwest over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday night, then near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

The NCH storm track shifted northward overnight, placing Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties inside the north side of that track by Monday. Forecasters said it is too soon to tell what, if any, impact the storm might have on South Florida.

Elsa is already a record-breaker as the earliest-forming fifth storm in history. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Eduardo, which formed on July 5, 2020.

