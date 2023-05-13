Registration for Summer305 programs now open

Any plans for the summer? Miami-Dade County Public Schools have weeks of programs planned for students.

Launching their annual Summer305 program, M-DCPS will be offering students of all grade levels the opportunities to learn through their collaborations with local art and cultural venues, mental health services, and cultural programming.

Registration is active now until Wednesday, June 7. Students are required to register at their home school.

K-8 students will be able to attend the Summer 305 program from June 20 to July 25, and those in grades 9-12 will choose from programs and camps running from June 12 to July 18. The programs are under the sponsorship of the Children’s Trust.

Students up to 5th grade will have access to Smart Start Teen Camps like Hands-on STEAM, Math & Reading Foundations, Summer Reading Camps, Summer Arts Programs, Extended School Year (ESY) program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Camp, and Newcomer Language Camp.

Middle school students can participate in Smart Start Teen Camp, Newcomer Summer Language Camp, Middle School Course Recovery, Career Technical Education (CTE) Summer Programs, and Speak Up! Summer Camp.

High schoolers can apply for the Summer Youth Internship Program, one of the most popular programs – which may provide participants with dual enrollment credit, compensation, and a fulfilled internship credit requirement. Other program options include: High School Credit Recovery, Newcomer Summer Language Camp, Driver Education, Speak Up! 2023 Virtual Creative Writing Summer Camp, CTE Summer Programs, Dual Enrollment, Algebra 1 EOC (End of Course) Prep Home Connections, and ACT/SAT Prep Home Connections.

High school students also have the option to access online lessons that provide ACT and SAT tutoring and preparation. More information can be found on individual student portals.

Breakfast and lunch is provided to all campers free of charge, as well as social emotional support and mental health services. Transportation is available for students who meet standard eligibility requirements.

To learn more and/or register, click here.