Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South structure was demolished as explosives were set in the building earlier on Sunday, a process called “energetic felling.”

Portions of the building unexpectedly collapse in the early hours on June 24.

Earlier Sunday, via Twitter, Miami-Dade Police Department had announced a “Shelter in Place Zone”, urging residents who live between 86th St and 89th St and Abbott Ave and the shoreline – to stay indoors effective immediately. They are also asking residents to stay indoors up to 2-hours after the demolition.

MDPD had instructed that “Dust is an unpreventable byproduct of all types of demolition,” asking residents to “close all windows, doors and air intakes, cover any other openings that might allow dust to enter your apartment, house or building, and turn your A/C on re-circulate.”

Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that the demolition was necessary. “We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday. “And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area.”

On Friday, Cava had approved proceeding with the demolition over concerns the structure was unstable and could tumble.

On Sunday, Cava said, “Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding the scope of our search-and-rescue effort.”

All families have been informed of the demolition, Cava said, and they have been “actively searching for days for any pets in the building.”

At a Sunday evening press briefing, Cava said that “As soon as the building is down, and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work.”

“This is not an Independence Day like any we have ever experienced before.”

The confirmed death toll from collapse remains at 24 as of Sunday, with 121 people still unaccounted for.

For a video report of the demolition by WPLG Channel 10 News, click here.