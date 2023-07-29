Renowned stand-up comedian to present introspective “Haitian Dreams”

One of New York’s favorite comedians is officially bringing a show to Miami–and he’s ready to make you laugh.

Presenting his highly-anticipated act titled “Haitian Dreams,” is stand-up comedian Tanael Joachim, who goes by T.J.

The event will take place at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami next Saturday, August 5th. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. To browse tickets, click here or visit the theater’s box office.

T.J is well-known and loved for his conversational style of comedy, and topics including his immigration journey in the United States, thoughts on religion, languages, and America’s place in the world.

Born and raised in Haiti, T.J is now based and revered in New York City. Throughout his career, he has made appearances on media platforms like Gotham Comedy Live (AXS TV) and Good Day New York (FOX5). In the city, he has performed at well-known comedy clubs like Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club.

Janelle James, Colin Quinn, and Sean Patton are some of the many comedians T.J has opened for so far. He has also been featured at events like the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, SF Sketchfest, the New York Comedy Festival, and Rogue Island Comedy Festival.

T.J has proven to be talented on and off the stage, acting as an Op-Ed contributor for The New York Times within the realm of societal issues. His comedy special, “JANUARY 3RD,” is available on Amazon, and album, “SON OF HAITI,” can be found on all major audio platforms.

Presenting the event is Florida-based organization Fantasy Theatre Factory, which since 1982 has been dedicated to making quality theater accessible to all. FTF presents events such as jazz concerts, open-mic storytelling competitions, and additional film and performance shows. To browse their upcoming events, click here.

"We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented T.J and his 'Haitian Dreams' tour to Miami," said Larry Fields, CEO at Fantasy Theatre Factory. "T.J's comedic brilliance, coupled with his ability to explore sensitive subjects with grace and humor, promises an unforgettable evening for all in attendance."

Disclaimer: “Please note that "Haitian Dreams" is not a show for the faint of heart, as T.J fearlessly pushes boundaries with his refreshing and unapologetic perspective. Comedy lovers, however, can expect an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, introspection, and genuine entertainment.”

To browse tickets for “Haitian Dreams,” click here.

For more Fantasy Theatre Factory event tickets, click here.