Reports of a Saturday-night stampeded causes chaos at The Fair

As kids began running at the Miami-Dade County Fair on the grounds of the Florida International Campus, others became concern and false reports of a stampeded caused concern on those in attendance.

Via Tweeter, Miami-Dade Police confirmed of a false report of shots being fired Saturday night at The Miami-Dade County Fair, saying they were “aware of reports of an incident at @miamiyouthfair” adding that there was “no credibility to these reports or threats to public safety.”

According to a report by NBC-6 South Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a group of kids began running at the fair site and it caused others to be alarmed.

NBC-6 South Florida reported that “several people suffered minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.”

