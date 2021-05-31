Reward for information on Miami banquet hall shooting up to $125,000 - video of attack released by police

The reward for information which could lead to the arrest of suspects in the shooting that left two dead and 20 injured in a room in Hialeah Saturday night is up to $125,000.

TV personality and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World, on Sunday offered a $100,000 reward to help solve the shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall in the Country Club of Miami area in NW Miami-Dade.

The banquet hall had been rented for a private rap concert.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the attack. Monday morning, police released surveillance video showing three people getting out of a Nissan SUV. The video shows three armed persons get off the car, parked in what appears to be an alley, and seconds later, they run back in the vehicle and sped off.

County Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez said the three-armed subjects opened fire on the crowd outside the banquet hall. Authorities believe the shooting was not random. Ramirez called the shooting, “targeted and cowardly act of gun violence.”

Via a Sunday morning Tweet, Lemonis said, “I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects .. pass this on ..”

Via Twitter, Miami-Dade County Mayor said, “This is another despicable, cold-blooded act that resulted in two people dead and nearly 25 injured. My heart breaks for the families of the victims of the mass shootings this weekend. We will do everything we can to bring the shooters to justice & turn the tide on this violence.”

The Agency for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) and Crime Stoppers of Miami have offered a reward of $25,000.

Miami-Dade County Police asks that if anybody has information related to the incident, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-Tips (800-346-8477) or the Crime Stoppers website.

To see the Miami-Dade County Police video, click here.

Para leer este artículo en español, pulse aquí