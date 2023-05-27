Rickenbacker fatal stabbing under investigation

Miami detectives and a Crime Scene Investigation unit are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead on the Rickenbacker Causeway after midnight Friday.

Initial reports said a homeless man might have been the victim of the approximate 1:25 a.m. incident on inbound Rickenbacker Causeway between the area of the Playita beach playground and MAST Academy Drive, WPLG Local 10 reported.

Miami police said Friday’s incident was not connected to two other homeless homicides in January, when one woman and one man were shot a day apart in the Allapattah area of northwest Miami.

Ron Book, Chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, released the following statement Friday in regard to the safety of the homeless:

“There is no more heinous crime than bringing harm to any of the most vulnerable members of our community. All of us have an obligation to step up and protect people experiencing homelessness, and, in situations like this, we must help bring the person who committed this horrible crime to justice.

"The Homeless Trust applauds the commitment of City of Miami Police, The Miami Dade County Police Department and Miami-Dade County State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle, who continue to treat these cases as priorities."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.