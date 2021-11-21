If you are planning to head to Key Biscayne beaches today, use caution as a high rip current, which can sweep even the strongest swimmer into deeper water, advisory is in place for South Florida Sunday.

The advisory remains in effect through this evening.

According to WPLG Channel 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr, South Florida could experience rains bands coming in from the Atlantic throughout Sunday which could cause flooding in spots.

Orr says our area could see additional heavy and slow-moving showers on Monday. Tuesday should be drier as cooler and drier air moves in behind a cold front.

