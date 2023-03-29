Romano named President & CEO of Zoo Miami Foundation

In the midst of an Animal Hospital construction, a new Sumatran tiger exhibit, and a new giraffe feeding platform, The Zoo Miami Foundation now is adding new leadership with the naming of Jose C. Romano, to the Foundation’s top spot.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Jose as the President & CEO of Zoo Miami Foundation. He has been a dedicated and active member of our board since 2013,” said Bill Moore, outgoing ZMF President & CEO. “José is deeply connected to our community and has shown it through his service to local non-profit organizations over the last 20 years. Through his passion for wildlife and conservation and strong local and statewide connections, he will help us reach new audiences.”

Before accepting the role, José Romano most recently worked as Assistant Vice President (AVP), Professional Services at Baptist Health South Florida’s Doctor’s Hospital. In this role, he led all professional duties of the hospital, mostly honing in on Community Relations, Patient Experience, and Concierge Services.

Throughout his time there, Romano also established strong partnerships within the marketing realm of sports franchises including the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Florida panthers, and Inter Miami CF. Before Doctor’s Hospital, he was the AVP of Government & Community Relations at Baptist Health.

Romano graduated with an MBA in Marketing from the University of Texas, and an International Finance degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Romano is replacing William “Bill” Moore, who served in that role for since 2014. Moore led a team of almost 60 full and part-time employees, and collaborated with Zoo Miami and Miami-Dade County on multiple projects including the construction of a new Entry Plaza, the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit, the Conservation Action Center, and the Sea Turtle Hospital.

“We wish Bill a wonderful retirement filled with everything he appreciates from his family to his hobbies. We hope that he takes this time to enjoy life away from full-time work and we thank him for his time, talent and treasure at Zoo Miami,” said Jose Felix Diaz, ZMF Board Chair.