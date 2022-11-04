Two days from the Nov. 8 election, former President Donald Trump is hosting a rally backed by the Save America PAC for Republican candidates at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition.

Trump will speak at 5 p.m., according to the Save America PAC press release.

Noticeably missing from the list is Gov. Ron DeSantis.

His reelection campaign announced earlier this week that he will be holding three events concurrently on Sunday further north – one in Sun City Center, a retirement enclave in south Hillsborough County, followed up by appearances in Sarasota and Fort Myers.

At the Trump rally, Florida’s two U.S. Senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, are attending. Rubio is running for re-election against Democrat Val Demings.

Seven Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation (Mario Diaz-Balart, Matt Gaetz, Vern Buchanan, Michael Waltz, Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds and Carlos Gimenez) will also appear, as well as two Trump-backed candidates vying to get elected in congressionally redrawn districts that the GOP hopes to flip from blue to red – Cory Mills in Florida’s 6th Congressional District in the Orlando area, and Anna Paulina Luna, making her second bid for Congress in Florida’s 13th District in Pinellas County.

Republicans now have a 305,000 lead over Democrats in party registration going into Election Day next week, the largest margin for the GOP in state history.

While DeSantis has served in office in the last four years, Florida has seen a change in voter registration, including 36.3 percent of Republicans, 34.3 percent Democrats and 27.5 percent NPA, which is no party affiliation. There are also other parties as well, in the analysis.

Trump’s team is saying that the former president deserves the praise for that development. Trump’s endorsement of DeSantis in 2018 is widely credited with helping him leap above then-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state’s GOP primary that year.

“President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today,” reads the statement from Save America, Trump’s political action committee.

“Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state, it’s an American First Red State.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.