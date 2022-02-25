The impact of this week’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia has already impacted the price of oil worldwide, and is showing up in record gas price increases at the pumps in the US and elsewhere.

“Gasoline stations are already seeing the price increase, and consumers are going to immediately (feel) the impact,” said Patrick De Haan, chief oil analyst at GasBuddy.com.

In Florida, the increases are expected to be seen starting (today),” De Haan said.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer in the world, and while US sanctions do not target their oil distribution, the markets are reflecting concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use their massive oil supply as a retaliatory weapon, according to ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research group.

If that happens, worldwide gas shortages– and per-gallon price increases – are inevitable, according to ClearView.

DeHann agrees. “The price of gas could reach a national average of $4 in the coming weeks,” he said. The average gas price in the Miami area as of today is $3.59 per gallon, GasBuddy data shows.

The analyst said that by May or June, record prices could be reached due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and seasonal circumstances, since demand increases during the Spring and Summer travel seasons.

In addition to increasing gas prices, logistical delivery services will also be impacted, which could lead to cost increases for things like supermarket food prices and airline flight costs.

The US may draw on its strategic crude oil reserves – 522 million barrels – to avoid a supply crisis and a spike in prices.