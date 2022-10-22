Russian-made plane flown from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba lands in SW Miami
nbcmiami.com Screenshot

On Friday, the exodus of Cubans leaving the island continued, although this time, not in homemade sea vessels but rather a small plane.

According to a report by NBC-6 Miami, the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades.

The pilot was identified as 29-year-old Ruben Martinez, who told officials he started his flight from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.

Martinez was taken in for questioning by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

For the complete NBC 6 report, click here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you