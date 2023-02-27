Alphabetically, Sabina Covo was listed first among the 13 candidates to fill the empty District 2 seat on the Miami City Commission.

By the time the Special Election votes were counted on Monday evening, Covo was the leader, collecting nearly 30% of the vote to win the seat. Click here for complete results.

Covo collected 1,861 votes (29.81%) to outdistance Eddy V. Leal (1,351 votes, 21.64%) and James Torres (938 votes, 15.02%,).

She replaces Ken Russell, whose district encompasses areas such as Coconut Grove, Brickell and Virginia Key -- the subject of several issues over the past 10 months -- for the current term that will run through November 23.

Covo also earned a seat on the Virginia Key Advisory Board, which is led by former Key Biscayne Mayor Bob Vernon and includes former Village Council candidate Nick Lopez Jenkins.

Russell had to vacate his seat early to make a run for Congress, a bid that he lost. He was a stout advocate of preserving Miami's coastal areas, especially Virginia Key and its rich history.

Covo has been an investigative reporter for nearly two decades "holding the powerful and corrupt accountable," according to The Covo Commitment on her election website.

The former director in the state's Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services is currently the president of Sabina Covo Communications in Miami, where her business as a communications consultant expands to real estate, brands and political analysis.

Her media roles include her current stint as the political reporter/correspondent for Mega TV in the US and a digital TV show called "Tardes con Sabina." She also was a segment host on RCN Internacional from Colombia.

In addition, she was a radio host at Caracol Miami for the show "Pasa La Tarde" and collaborates as a political analyst for CNN Espanol and Univision.

Among her numerous duties as a TV anchor and reporter, Covo anchored Mundofox news in Miami and currently reports on national and local political issues for America Teve and CNN SP, and writes a Sunday column for El Nuevo Herald.

In 2014, Sabina Covo Communications was started with the objective of assisting corporate clients with their communication strategies, specifically toward emerging markets like Colombia, Chile, Mexico and others in Latin America.

Covo was named as one of the most influential Colombians in South Florida by Broward County and Las Americas Community Center.

A motion to simply appoint a new commissioner failed to garner enough votes in early January after a 2-2 tie. Commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Diaz de la Portilla voted against the motion, and Commissioners Christine King and Manolo Reyes voted in favor.

Voter turnout in the Special Election for the City of Miami's 49,199 registered voters was just 12.73%. A total of 6,261 ballots were counted.

The final results, subject to verification, are: