Sales of environmentally-inspired clothing designs from J.McLaughlin to benefit the Everglades Foundation’s restoration work

J.McLaughlin, a New York-based clothing design company, has announced a program that it hopes will contribute to the restoration of the Everglades National Park.

The company recently launched its 2023 Everglades Capsule Collection, which features Everglades-inspired clothing designs and accessories for men and women. The designs include mangrove flowers and three bird species – American Kestrel, Rufous Hummingbird and Roseate Spoonbill.

The company and Everglades Foundation is in the midst of a six-year partnership. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the sales of the Everglades Capsule Collection will benefit the Foundation’s efforts to help protect the 75-year-old national park.

Since 1993, the Foundation has championed efforts to protect the Everglades.

“Since our founding, the commitment and influence of extraordinary partners have helped advance that mission,” said Eric Eikenberg. the Foundation’s CEO. “J.McLaughlin has benefited our organization for six consecutive years by generously donating proceeds of sales from stylish collections featuring exclusive Everglades prints. We are grateful.”

The Everglades is North America’s largest subtropical wetland and the main freshwater supplier to about millions of Floridians. It is also home to 2,000 species of plants and federally threatened or endangered animals.

J.McLaughlin was founded by two brothers, Kevin, and Jay McLaughlin, in 1977. It was their childhood dream of owning an American sportswear brand, and the business has since expanded to 155 retail locations, including several in Florida (the Ocean Reef Club in North Key Largo is the closest to Key Biscayne). You can also order online at https://www.jmclaughlin.com.

“The beauty of the Everglades is twofold, as not only is it physically stunning, but also a vital resource for over 9 million Floridians who rely on it for their water supply,” said Kevin McLaughlin. “We are proud to partner with an organization that has such a profound impact on its communities and are delighted to support the Foundation as it marks its 30th year."

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis committed $3.5 billion over four years for the Everglades, the largest amount for any Florida environmental project.