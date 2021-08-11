Santa’s Enchanted Forest moving from SW Dade to Hialeah

For nearly 40-years, generations of Key Biscayners and South Floridians grew up knowing that from November to early January, Santa’s Enchanted Forest, the seasonal amusement park, would welcome them on the corner of SW 79 Ave and Bird Rd, visible from the Palmetto.

Starting this year, they will have to drive north as event organizers announced its new location for the 2021 holiday season: Hialeah Park.

The event, which calls itself the “World's Largest Holiday Theme Park” posted the new location on Twitter, with the headline “#SEF2021 – We’re Back!”

On its website the event said the new venue - Hialeah Park - is a “234-acre entertainment complex and home to iconic landmark, Hialeah Park Casino.

The park’s main entrance will be located on the eastern side of the property located at 3100 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah.

This year’s event will run from November 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022, and open 7 days a week from 5 p.m. to Midnight. Single day admission tickets are $27.10 for children and seniors and $35.31 for adults. There is a discounted season pass available.

The move to Hialeah Park from Tropical Park comes after Miami-Dade County had the festival leave the property after its lease expired without an option to renew.