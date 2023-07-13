Sargassum recycling challenge offering $100,000 prize

Tired of seeing and smelling the seaweed that covers the Key’s beach? Now’s your chance to help do something about it.

The Miami-Dade Innovation Authority (MDIA), a nonprofit that works to encourage interactions between local government and technology companies, is looking for groups offering a solution for the issue.

Starting July 12, any growing technology start-ups can submit their ideas for sustainable uses for sargassum, a type of seaweed that has recently become a trending topic for Miami residents in light of the “blob” floating around our waters.

Three global start-ups will receive a $100,000 equity investment to go towards more research and development for their proposed solution. Inspired by Israel’s Innovation Authority, which was successful in balancing the private and public sectors to address specific issues affecting resident quality of life, MDIA’s annual goal is to contribute $1 million to startups in order to cushion the costly tasks of testing and managing their innovative solutions.

Judging the candidates is global conservation organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC), who will announce the winners in December of this year.

“The Nature Conservancy is thrilled to work alongside the Miami-Dade Innovation Authority and Miami-Dade County, to foster community engagement and identify cutting-edge technologies that will transform this environmental challenge into a benefit in Miami-Dade and beyond. Sargassum is a vital part of a healthy ocean, but like sunlight and rainfall, too much can be harmful. Increasing sargassum blooms are attributable to many factors, including changes in ocean currents, extreme weather, and warming waters associated with climate change,” Morgan Higman, TNC Florida Climate Strategy Director, said.

Winners will get an opportunity to collaborate with Miami-Dade County and other institutions on a program that will put their innovative products to the test next spring–when the 2024 sargassum season begins.

The MDIA’s main goal is to repurpose the sargassum in a way that ensures environmental consciousness as well as health and safety for users, and the nonprofit will be overseeing all aspects of the process and working to publish and publicize a report on the results.

“The MDIA is dedicated to cultivating a thriving innovation ecosystem in Miami-Dade County,” Leigh-Ann A. Buchanan, President & CEO of MDIA, said. “We are thrilled to officially launch the first in a series of public innovation challenges that will provide entrepreneurs access to critical funding necessary to test and validate their ideas in a real-word environment, foster collaboration, and drive economic prosperity by harnessing the power of technology to solve the critical issues impacting our community.”

This challenge is one out of three the MDIA has planned for the year, all with the goal of solving some of the more pressing problems affecting Miami’s population–like climate change and affordable housing, healthcare, education, and public transportation.

Miami-Dade County has contributed $3 million to the cause, followed by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as well as Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who both matched the county’s amount for a total of $9 million in seed funding.

The most common solution for Miami’s sargassum issue has been to remove and dispose of the seaweed in landfills after drying and shrinking it, a process which cost the county $4.2 million in 2022, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. However, the organic material actually has the potential to be reused in a way that is more beneficial to the environment and residents in the area.

“While this naturally occurring event can disrupt our beautiful beaches, we are committed to finding environmentally friendly solutions to mitigate its impact and protect the wildlife that depend on its shelter,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Sargassum is crucial to marine ecosystems, so making sure to protect the living algae that provides our aquatic life with shelter and food is more important than ever. Recently, sargassum’s abundance on Miami shores has been largely attributed to rising temperatures worldwide. As our air and water reaches record temperatures every day, sargassum is given an optimal place to stay and grow at an exponential rate.

Many have already tried to deal with the seaweed, mostly with no luck. Experts have concluded that the material contains harmful chemicals when handled for long periods of time, and composting it is still not regulated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection due to possible contamination in ground and drinking water. If sargassum masses are left on the shore, on the other hand, their emission of hydrogen sulfide could potentially harm those who inhale it while strolling on the beach.

Other places have tried to repurpose sargassum, some with luck. In Jamaica, using it as fertilizer was deemed unsafe for the plants, so it is now used as biofuel. Experts at plant-based science company Carbonwave also did something about the situation, developing a product from the seaweed that can protect plants from heat and water in large amounts.

Now that the sargassum mass that seemed to be approaching Miami’s shores has shrunk, relief is in the air, but hydrogen sulfide still needs to be avoided.

The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, September 29, 2023. Those interested in submitting their ideas can visit mdia.miami/sargassum.

To learn more about The Miami-Dade Innovation Authority, Inc. visit mdia.miami.