Sculptures of cats and dogs debut in downtown Miami park; open to public on Saturday

Cats and dogs will strut their stuff on a new walkway at Miami’s Maurice Ferre Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, with oversized sculptures of the animals set in the background created by some of the area’s finest artists.

The Bayfront Park Management Trust is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to usher in the new walkway and Sculpture Gardens at the park located at 1075 Biscayne Blvd.

The event is by invitation-only, and local and state government officials are expected to be on hand for it.

On Saturday, the park will host a grand opening party for the public from 2 to 6 p.m. The festivities are expected to draw thousands to the park.

Miami City Commission Vice Chair Joe Carollo, who's also chair of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, and his wife, Marjorie, inspired the project because of their love for pets and admiration for sculptures.

Carollo said the colorful sculptures, partially open to the public last December for Miami Art Basel week, have already drawn visitors from around the world.

“There is nothing like this artwork,” he said. “We are very proud to offer world-class artwork in our local parks for the enjoyment of residents and tourists alike."

Saturday’s festivities will feature performances by the Florida Chamber Orchestra, the Belen Jazz band, and Julio Montalvo and his orchestra. It will also include a special presentation of the Latin Divo, food vendors, bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisters.

Miami-Dade Department of Animal Service will also be on hand offering pets for adoption.

More than 53 oversized aluminum sculptures __ 26 dogs and 26 cats – were curated by Artistic Director Miguel Ferro and placed along a garden of perennial flowers, hibiscus, palm trees, and other native plants.

The Dogs and Cats Walkway and the Sculpture Gardens are part of an extensive renovation project that aims to revamp Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Boulevard, and Maurice Ferré Park.