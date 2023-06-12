Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a federal court appearance in downtown Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, surrendering to authorities following a historic federal indictment stemming from 37 charges, including illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-A Lago residence in Palm Beach.

There is no word if the arraignment and his plea will take place Tuesday, however, since the exact charges he will face were still unclear as the seven-count indictment remains under seal.

Naturally, safety, security, and the logistics of maneuvering in the North Miami Avenue area are being addressed by authorities since Trump has called for a protest by his supporters.

Monday, several media trucks already had lined up near the courthouse. Miami Police, Secret Service, Homeland Security, and even bomb-sniffing dogs were on the scene, according to video reports.

Trump's plane landed at Miami International Airport just before 3 p.m. Monday. He reportedly will be spending the evening on his Doral property.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chief of Public Safety and Director of Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Freddy Ramirez released the following statement Monday:

“Ahead of former President Donald Trump's arrival on Tuesday, we are working to ensure the safety of all people in our community and provide little to no interruptions to those living, working and commuting through the downtown area.

“MDPD has not received any federal requests for security support. MDPD will provide support, assistance and resources requested by our partners at the City of Miami Police Department, which has jurisdiction over downtown Miami and the Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse.

“As of now, we are expecting regular service tomorrow across MetroBus, MetroRail and MetroMover. MDPD is readying adjacent county facilities, buildings and transit stations with additional security personnel to ensure safety for all users."

In addition, the statement encouraged transit riders to follow social media channels and rider alerts from the GoMiamiDade app for any service changes.