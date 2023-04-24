Severe thunderstorms expected in South Florida Monday afternoon; what can Key Biscayne expect?

With parts of Broward County, hit with the “1-in-1,000 chance” rain event on April 12, still recovering, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami is predicting a severe storm outlook for South Florida for Monday afternoon.

In an early Monday morning Tweet, the NWS said Miami and South Florida should expect “Scattered to numerous t-storms will likely develop,” adding that “hazards may include: lightning, strong wind gusts, small/severe hail, and a brief tornado. Storms will generally develop in the afternoon but may continue into the evening.”

The NWS has also issued a flood warning for areas of NW Miami-Dade County, Hialeah and Miami Lakes.

According to the NWS, Key Biscayne can expect showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 5pm, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms a continuing after 5pm, and predicts “new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”