Sharing experience, strengthening leadership and how does it help empower women?

As part of the celebrations of Woman’s History Month and in anticipation of International Woman’s Day on March 8, hundreds of women from South Florida and Latin America will join the more than 15,000 Saturday, March 5 in a meeting between established leaders who mentor up-and-coming leaders, sharing their challenges, professional and personal successes.

The women's mentoring program, organized in Miami by the local chapter of Vital Voices and We Evolution organization for the empowerment of women, brings together a mentor who guides, advises, and supports the apprentice, building a generation of leaders who can solve some of the most pressing issues facing their communities.

“Mentoring is like a candle, you can light many without losing their brightness and thus create more heat and better light,” says Maria Gabriela Hoch, founder, and executive director of Vital Voices Miami, We Evolution, and resident of Key Biscayne.

How did this mentoring initiative for women come about and what does it consist of?

Islander News had an opportunity to speak with Hoch.

I had the opportunity to start Voces Vitales in Argentina 14 years ago, and since then it has become one of my passions: the empowerment, awareness and healing of women.

For the last 7 years, this program has been carried out in Miami in what we call a mentoring walk, which is not a walk in itself, but a figure of speech in which an leading woman, a mentor, accompanies young people who are starting their careers, or entrepreneurs who have demonstrated leadership potential in their communities.

This day or mentoring walk is carried out at the same time in cities in various parts of the world and it is estimated that some 15,000 women participate. In South Florida, this year’s event takes place in virtual format, by zoom, or in person, at the Hotel Faena in Miami Beach.

While the whole world is preparing to put the focus back on the issue of women and prevailing inequalities, for Hoch "empowerment is not just about having more women at the decision-making table, but more women with an awareness of exercising inclusive, diverse leadership, where they will bring healing to their communities, healthier ways to impact the world.”

And for this, mentoring is an important tool, she says, “because it helps us speed up the processes of professional and personal growth. Sharing experience allows us to understand, although each one later makes their own decisions”.

Event details.

7th Vital Voices Miami

Hybrid Mentoring Walk / Talk

Faena Hotel Miami Beach / 3201 Collins Ave.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 9.00 a.m.