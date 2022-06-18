A shooting around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning under the William Powell bridge left a Miami man in critical condition.

City of Miami Police Department spokesperson Officer Kenia Fallat told WPLG Channel 10 that units responded to reports of a person shot at hot at 3000 Rickenbacker Causeway.

According to the report, Police found a man in his 20s injured from the shooting. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.