Yes, we do things different in Miami. The White House might have their turkey pardoning for Thanksgiving, but in Miami, where the lechón asado (roasted pig) is the centerpiece of any South Florida family’s Christmas feast, we pardon lechoncitos!

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will pardon Holly the pig in the fifth annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony.

After being pardoned, Holly will enjoy a new foster home at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love in Miami-Dade County, where there will be ample space to run free, much like previous years’ nine (9) rescued pigs.

If you are interested in attending, the public is invited to the free event while enjoying complimentary spinach croquetas and delicious homemade Cuban Cafecito during the pig pardoning celebration.

The pardoning celebration will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at the Latin Café 2000, located at 1053 Brickell Plaza Miami, FL.