We reside on an island, with beautiful “new” beaches, ideal to enjoy the upcoming long Memorial Day weekend. But, if your plans call for a trip across the causeway to Miami Beach, be aware that there are plenty of restrictions in place during the Holiday Weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday Saturday and Sunday, license plate readers will be in use across both the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways, as well as Thursday night on the 5th Street corridor and Monday on the 5th and 41st Street corridors.

According to a Channel 4-CBS Miami report, checkpoints will be placed at beach entrances with the goal of capping the number of people on the beach. Additionally, alcohol, inflatable devices, tents, tables, loud music, coolers, glass, or Styrofoam containers will all be prohibited on the beach.

Access will be restricted in the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth residential areas and residents need valid photo ID or proof of residency.

A traffic loop will be in place to control traffic flow affecting 5th Street, Collins Avenue to 17th Street, and Washington Avenue.

The traffic loop will be in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights beginning at 7p.m.

For the complete Channel 4-CBS Miami report, click here.