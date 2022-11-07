South Florida now under a hurricane and storm surge watch ahead of Nicole

Early Monday morning, subtropical storm Nicole formed close to the Bahamas and with parts of South Florida now in the forecast cone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida.

The watch extends from the Volusia / Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach in Miami-Dade County. The NHC also has issued a Storm Surge watch for coastal Georgia and east coast of Florida, south to Hallandale Beach.

As of the 11 am. Monday advisory, Nicole was located 495 miles east of the Bahamas, with 45 mph winds and higher gusts, moving NW at 9 mph.

The NHC expects Nicole to make a westward or west-southwestward turn Tuesday through early Thursday which has Nicole approaching the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

With Tuesday being Election Day, South Florida voters could begin to feel Nicole’s effects as the storm brings moisture up from the Caribbean Sea closer to South Florida.

Gradual strengthening is forecast and the NHC expects Nicole to be at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near or over the northwestern Bahamas and heads to Florida.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Florida by Wednesday night with tropical storm conditions possible by Tuesday night, with the combination of storm surge and the tide possibly causing normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

The NHC says water could reach 3 to 5 feet from North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound including the St. Johns River to the Fuller Warren Bridge and 2 to 4 feet from Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Nicole is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in the Florida peninsula through Thursday.

The NHC was also watching and area of low pressure 650 east of Bermuda and said it could still become a tropical depression or tropical storm Tuesday or Wednesday.

So far this season, there have been two major hurricanes – Cat-3 or higher: Fiona and Ian. The hurricane season ends November 30th.