South Florida law enforcement officials were kept busy on Tuesday responding to several calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout the area.

Miami Central Senior High School was the first incident, around 10 a.m. as police responded to reports of a possible threat, CBS Miami reported. The school was placed on lockdown until police confirmed there was no actual threat.

Reports of threats were made at Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School, West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, Cardinal Newman High School, and Boca Raton High School.

All schools were briefly placed on lockdowns to the schools affected have been lifted while police investigated the threats. The CBS report said Miami-Dade’s school district received calls about the schools, and a few others, and was able to confirm that there was actually no threat.

Authorities believe the threats came from a series of swatting calls, which are reports of a threat at a specific location where one does not exist.

Miami-Dade schools police Chief Edwin Lopez told CBS, "Unfortunately this morning we had three schools targeted with the hoax threats to shoot up the schools. These hoax threats cause a big problem for us here law enforcement because it drains our resources."

In March, a swatting call caused the Key Biscayne Police Department to respond to 330 Redwood after a caller stated they were barricaded inside of the home. At the time, KB Police Chief Frank Sousa said, "This appears to be a 'swatting' incident," calling the prank call an isolated.

Swatting calls, where a person makes a prank call leading to police response. The call usually relates to extreme violence and these types of calls are becoming more frequent nationwide.

The issue of "swatting" goes back at least a decade with celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and R&B singer Chris Brown having been victims of the prank.

In Florida, a conviction could lead to a one-year jail term, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.