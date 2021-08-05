South Florida cuisine known for being some of the most diverse in the country and many South Florida restaurants were well represented in this year’s Trip Advisors “Best of the Best” list of top places to dine.

This year, Tripadvisor has put pen to paper, making South Florida – and Florida in general - shine with the state holding 15 of the country’s best restaurants. South Florida, to be more specific, has seven of these. 2021 Traveler’s Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Restaurants has annexed a variety of new categories to their ranking system, with many local favorites scoring high.

The popular CVI.CHE 105 restaurant was #2 in the US for Top Everyday Eats a list that was topped by Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida.

Full Bloom Vegan, located in Miami Beach, was named the best vegan restaurant in the US and 16th best vegan restaurant in the word. Planta South Beach made the best US vegan list at number 4

The Bazaar by Jose Andres, located in Miami Beach came in at number 16 for Best Fine Dining restaurant in the US.

Key West, as one might expect, was well represented in the Date Night category, placing 2 restaurants in the Top 15 places in the US, with Latitude’s Restaurant placing 4 and Better than Sex – a Dessert Restaurant coming in at number 11.

For the complete Trip Advisor’s 2021 list, click here.