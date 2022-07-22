Southbound I95 lanes closed due to fatal crash causing major delays

Waiting for someone coming into the island this Friday morning? Expected them to be late as an early morning fatal crash has Southbound lanes on I95 closed.

According to Total Traffic Miami Twitter post, SB 95 was totally closed at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Express lanes are closed from the Golden Glades to downtown Miami.

Drivers are being directed off 95 at 125th St. Plan for major delays this morning.

According to the website 511 Florida, the roads remain closed as of 7:17 Friday morning.

Drivers heading south should use NW 7th Avenue, US 441 or Biscayne Blvd.