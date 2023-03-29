Spadafina takes charge of DERM, overseeing Biscayne Bay’s water management programs

After 24 years working in conservation and natural resource management, Lisa M. Spadafina is now the top official for Miami-Dade's Department of Environmental Resource Management (DERM).

The move is effective immediately, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote in a letter to county departments and county commissioners.

"Lisa has more than 24 years of experience working in the public sector and has expertise in conservation and natural resource management," Levine Cava wrote.

Spadafina previously was the county's division chief for several DERM Divisions including natural resources, water management, water resources and environmental initiatives.

She takes over a department that was created through the consolidation of planning, land development, construction permitting processes – functions previously housed in eight county departments and offices. DERM is a division of the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.

Levine Cava said Spadafina's background in marine biology and ecology and her vast amount of knowledge of environmental policies– and broad experience in the implementation and oversight of environmental resource project activities with local, state, and federal environmental organizations – made her the leading candidate for the job to replace interim DERM Director Rashid Istambouli.

Spadafina now oversees more than 900 employees who are tasked with delivering a portfolio of services impacting businesses and property owners throughout the county.

Also, she will manage planning policies to fight pollution in Biscayne Bay as well as assist in the plan to convert 120,000 septic tank properties to sewer to combat pollution in Biscayne Bay.

The septic-to-sewer project can benefit impacted homeowners by increasing their property values by connecting to a municipal sewer system.

According to her bio, Spadafina started with DERM in 2000. She oversaw a number of progressively responsible technical and managerial programs in natural resource and water quality monitoring, protection and regulation.

"This experience has made her a … subject matter expert with extensive knowledge of state and federal environmental law," Levine Cava said.

Spadafina earned her Bachelor of Science and Marine Biology from Florida Institute of Technology, and another Bachelor's Degree in Science and Ecology from the same college.