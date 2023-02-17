Spend the summer outdoors working for County Parks close by; application period now open

Looking for a seasonal job to work this summer ?

Miami-Dade County Parks is officially accepting job applications. Interested individuals ages 17 and older are encouraged to apply online before April 17, 2023.

With jobs including pool/lake lifeguards and summer camp staff (Recreation Leader / PROS Seasonal Programs Assistant), the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department has hundreds of interesting options with competitive pay well above Florida’s minimum wage.

If you’re interested in applying to be a pool/lake lifeguard or pool manager, you must be 18 years old and need to submit proof of up-to-date certification in CPR, first aid, lifeguarding, and water-safety instruction facilitated by the Red Cross, YMCA, or another nationally-recognized aquatic training program. Training is not guaranteed for those who apply early, as availability depends on the potential COVID-19 restrictions at that time.

All positions offered require a successful completion of a drug and alcohol screening, as well as a criminal background check. Additionally, lifeguard applicants are also required to successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination.

To learn more and/or apply, click here or visit the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces website by clicking here.