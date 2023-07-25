Stephanie V. Daniels is certainly no rookie when it comes to police leadership.

The Deputy Director becomes the Miami-Dade Police Department's Interim Director "until further notice" after Sunday evening's incident near Tampa, where police force leader Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III was wounded with a self-inflicted gunshot in an apparent suicide attempt.

Monday night, he was listed in stable condition after undergoing a second surgical procedure at Tampa General Hospital.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who flew to Tampa on Monday, sent an afternoon memo to the County Board of Commissioners, saying that in “order to ensure continuity of leadership across our public safety teams," she was putting Daniels in charge, as well as naming Chief of Corrections and Forensics JD Patterson Jr. as the Interim Chief of Public Safety, part of the dual role Ramirez has held.

Daniels, who a month ago was inducted into the Miami-Dade College Alumni Hall of Fame, grew up in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood and has served with the Miami-Dade Police Department for more than 31 years. She was the first Black woman to be named Assistant Director of MDPD in 2016 and the first woman to be named Deputy Director of the force on March 1, 2022.

She began her career in the State Attorney's office, then worked at the Miami Police Department as a dispatcher.

Daniels once said: "It is very tough being a woman in a male-dominated field. It's really, really hard because, you know, as always, if a woman is strong, she's not seen as strong, she's seen a something negative."

When she was promoted to the assistant role, she said she knew that by age 20, police work was in her future.

“My mindset has always been wanting to help and serve others,” she said, although the medical field was her first choice as a younger child.

She said the most notable thing about her promotion to Deputy Director, was "not to be the first woman in this role, but that I fought for everyone," she said, hoping to inspire little girls of any color.

The Miami Northwestern High graduate (Class of '86) and one of seven children in her family, has three sons, one of which is a lawyer and the others who have worked for the Corrections Department.

Her primary goal, she said, is to be "a solution for the community.”

Now, she'll oversee the eighth-largest police force in the U.S., with more than 4,000 sworn officers and civilian personnel.

Patterson, a former Director of the police force and a former Public Safety Chief will again be responsible for the “public safety portfolio,” which includes MDPD, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation, Miami-Dade Emergency Management and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

He has served on the Miami-Dade Police Force since 1985.

A Miami native who was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital and raised in Brownsville, Patterson holds an Associate's Degree from Miami-Dade Community College, a Bachelor's Degree from Barry University, and a Master's from the University of Miami. He also attended the FBI Academy National Academy in Quantico, Va.

The former Air Force Staff Sergeant, who graduated from Miami Jackson High, is the father of two daughters.

The Ramirez shooting is still being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.