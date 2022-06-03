This year marks 30 years since Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida, killing more than 36 people and causing over $55 billion worth in damage. Since the catastrophe, building codes in Florida have been strengthened to mitigate the impact of damages caused by natural disasters.

And as we enter a new storm season, predicted to be an active one, Miami-Dade County this week announced new initiatives to make communities more resilient to hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, wildfires and other extreme weather events, which are all intensifying due to climate change.

The count’s efforts were done in cooperation with , in partnership with Florida International University, FEMA, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, HUD and the International Code Council Board. They are part of President Biden's National Initiative to Advance Building Codes to modernize building codes, improve climate resilience, reduce energy costs, and advocate for state and local governments to adopt the most current building codes to safeguard people and their properties.

Forecasters predicted a busy hurricane season with 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes – a prediction above the 30-years average of 14, seven and three, respectively.

Federal, state and local officials were on hand for a press conference Wednesday at Florida International University's College of Engineering and Computing to encourage communities to adopt the new sets of building guidelines.

FIU is home to the Wall of Wind, a life-sized test facility capable of generating hurricane Category 5 winds with a curved wall of 12 giant fans. Working together, they can simulate a 160 mph hurricane.

The powerful wall allows engineers to probe for weaknesses in construction and design, track failures cascading through a building and test innovative solutions in close to real-world storm conditions. Cameras and sensors capture every millisecond as buildings, roofing materials and other items come apart or, just as important, don’t fail.

Ten years of research here have helped builders and designers reduce the risk of damages.

Kenneth A. Jessell, FIU's interim president, said there's no better place for the Wall of Wind – and upgraded building codes and standards – than Miami-Dade, which has seen its share of hurricanes, torrential downpours flooding and wildfires.

"This (Wall of Wind) initiative is to make communities and residents safer," he said. "Work needed to be done to keep our communities safe and protect the environment."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county is prepared for any natural disaster headed its way.

"There is intense activity this year and we are constantly monitoring (it all)," she said. "We know all too well one storm (can) cause a catastrophe, and Miami-Dade is on the front line on the climate crisis. Hurricane Andrew inspired tough building codes in the county and around the country."

Ali Zaidi, deputy national climate advisor for the Biden administration, said the federal government spent an estimated $145 billion last year on efforts to combat climate change.

He said the new building codes will not only save homes and people money, but save lives as well. “Hurricanes don't respect our timelines," he said. "It's time to take action right now. It's like Code Red."

Michael Savage, who sits on the board of directors for the International Code Council, said adopting the advanced building codes will save Florida an estimated $1 billion annually.

“Adopting the initiatives for advanced building codes is the best way” to protect vulnerable communities, Savage said, adding that updated codes can “protect buildings during a Category 5 Hurricane."

The Village of Key Biscayne is helping prepare its residents for the expected busy hurricane season. They said village leaders will inform residents through the Village Connect newsletter about storms’ potential to impact the island and possible evacuations.