Suarez for President? City of Miami Mayor rumored to have eyes on White House

Could City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, be positioning himself for taking a little bit of the Magic City north to the White House?

This week, a report in Axios said Suarez political machine was “making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run.”

The article, with an eye-catching headline - "Scoop: Miami Mayor eyes White House." – reported that Suarez has signed a disclosure form with the intention to fundraise for the Agenda for America political group.

Brian Goldmeier, a Suarez campaign fundraiser, is also raising money for the group.

Agenda for America was formed earlier this year by Suarez’s political consultants, according to the article. On their website, Agenda for America presents their mission as: “Committed to advancing a national agenda that will renew the promise of America’s towns and cities so that citizens feel safe, businesses can thrive, and families flourish.”

It also lists three keys to success: Upfunding Law Enforcement, Lowering Taxes & Minimizing Regulation and Leveraging Technology.

The article says Agenda for America is running digital ads for Suarez – spending some $8,000 - in early primary election states, like New Hampshire and Iowa.

Suarez, who has distanced himself from GOP frontrunners former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, presents an appeal for the Republican party to make gains among Latino voters.

For more, click here.