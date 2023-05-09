Suit to have Coral Gables’ license plate readers deemed unconstitutional loses another round in court

Down to two strikes, the lead attorney for Raul Mas Canosa in his lawsuit against the City of Coral Gables regarding Automatic License Plate Readers said Wednesday he is "disappointed" but not deterred.

Last week, the Third District Court of Appeal in Miami sided with the previous Circuit Court's decision that maintaining information for as long as three years from the license plate images and sharing that data with countless other law enforcement agencies was deemed constitutional and did not infringe on privacy rights.

"Certainly we were disappointed by a lack of reasoning in the decision, which courts can do, but I think a more wholesome explanation (is needed)," said attorney Sheng Li, with the Washington, DC-based New Civil Liberties Alliance.

The opinion by the Third District Court of Appeal was ruled as "affirmed," but not final, pending a timely motion for a rehearing, if necessary, before it becomes a mandate.

"We are still talking to Mr. Raul Mas Canosa and considering our next steps, but we haven't made any final decisions," Li said. "Obviously, we feel we have a strong case."

Mas Canosa's attorney wanted to make clear that his client is not challenging the actual license plate readers or where they are positioned, which can help in certain law enforcement cases, but simply the three-year storage of data and the sharing of that data.

In the original Raul Mas Canosa v. Coral Gables case, the well-known Coral Gables resident felt that people with bad intentions could hack into that data system and track or plot his (or others') daily routine. He said he was easy to spot, with his dog often looking out the vehicle's window.

But, during the appeals arguments last month before judges Eric William Herndon, Monica Gordo and Alexander Bokor, attorney Frank Shepherd, representing the City of Coral Gables, said, "We say they do not invade (Mas Canosa's) constitutional rights, at the federal or state level. The cameras only take pictures of the (license) plate."

In August of 2021, Judge Charles Johnson in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court granted the City of Coral Gables a Motion for Summary Judgment, ruling that the use of ALPR cameras do not violate the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution or the “Right to Privacy” in the Florida Constitution.

There are now 30 ALPR cameras throughout Coral Gables, even on a portion of I-95.

What is complicating matters now is that New Liberties Civil Alliance lawyers also are involved in a similar case on Marco Island. That city's attorneys have filed a Motion to Dismiss in a federal court, where the trial court is still being briefed.

"We need to consult both (parties)," Li said, to see what the next steps are. "It's a little too early."

Across the country, there have been similar privacy invasion cases, some involving pole cameras, but none regarding the Automatic License Plate Readers in Florida, similar to those on Key Biscayne.

In Baltimore, Li said, a case against aerial surveillance has proceeded all the way to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals against the system, so that gives his team hope.

"The bottom line is that surveillance systems are being tested all over the country with the privacy (issues)," he said. "We're hoping Florida courts will follow that trend."