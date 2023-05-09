Summer job opportunities on display at County’s Summer Jobs Fair

Anyone 17 and older looking for a job this summer ? Miami-Dade County’s Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department is hiring.

The Department is currently looking for summer camp counselors and lifeguards for its Fit2Play Summer Camp. Applicants interested in these positions, and more, can apply in person and will be interviewed on-site at the Summer Jobs Fair on May 12 and 13, held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tamiami Park Fairgrounds (E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion), located at 10901 SW 24 Street, Miami.

Lifeguard applicants must successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination. All positions require that applicants complete a drug and alcohol screening, as well as a criminal background check.

To learn more about Miami-Dade Parks’ job opportunities, click here.