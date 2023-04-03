The Global Priority Summit, organized by the Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII), brought together dozens of subject matter experts for two days at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach to analyze crucial issues facing humanity today.

The seminar agenda included topics such as Artificial Intelligence and the future of cryptocurrencies, as well as the evolution of sport as a business, education and health.

The upcoming launch of PRIORITY 2023 Tracker, an interactive dashboard designed for policymakers to visualize and interpret the global priorities of citizens, was announced by Francis X. Suarez and the executive director of the FII Institute, Richard Attias.

“The mission of the FII is simple: humanity,” said Attias. “Our priority is people. Giving decision makers access to these resources will create a tangible and positive impact on humanity.”

Many of the summit panels focused on the most pressing concerns and global issues, such as inflation, the rising cost of living, and the state of the global economy, as well as topics such as cryptocurrency, esports, and many more. further.

In-person and virtual attendees heard from world leaders from business, government, academia, civil society, technology and media.

Presentations were made by Alex Rodriguez, businessman and former major league baseball player; Sergio Massa, the Minister of Economy of Argentina; Michael Novogratz, CEO of the Galaxy Digital cryptocurrency company; and business strategist Tony Robbins, among many others.

Due to the overwhelming success of the summit, the FII announced it will organize another summit in Miami in 2024.

The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII) is a global non-profit foundation with one investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. It proposes a debate to seek solutions in five critical areas: artificial intelligence, robotics, education, medical care and sustainability.

