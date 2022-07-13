Sundays are now Dog-Days at Miami Seaquarium

A new event is pawing its way into Miami Seaquarium.

Families can now include their dogs in their adventures at the Seaquarium every Sunday, starting July 10th. “This new event means fun for the WHOLE family, and that now includes the furry ones” said general manager Patrick Pearson.

A special dog park will be set up, complete with toys and pools to cool off. There will also be dog bowls with ice cold water located in shady spots throughout the park.

All guests visiting the Miami Seaquarium with a dog will be asked to show proof of vaccination and documentation. Owners/handlers are limited to one (1) dog per person at any time and all dogs must be registered to the owner/handler. Handlers must be over the age of 18.

All dogs must be on a leash and the handler must be always in control of the dog. Leashes must be shorter than 6′.

The following collars are NOT permitted: Prong, Choke, Heavy Chain Link, Spike Collars.

Dog parents are asked to clean up after their dog.

For more information regarding this event, click here.