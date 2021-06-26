“Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion,” read a report about damage near the base of the structure as part of an October 2018 report on the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, which collapsed early Thursday morning.

Frank Morabito is the consultant who authored the 2018 report. At the time, Morabito gave no indication the building was at risk of collapse, but he said the repairs would help at “maintaining the structural integrity” of the building.

The New York Times reported Saturday that a lawyer representing the HOA, Kenneth S. Direktor, said extensive plans had been drawn up and repairs were set to start.

“They were just about to get started on it.” Direktor said the process would have been handled much differently if owners had had any indication that the corrosion and crumbling — mild instances of which are relatively common in many coastal buildings — were a serious threat, the NY Times reported.

Eliana Salzhauer, a Surfside commissioner, said “It’s upsetting to see these documents because the condo board was clearly made aware that there were issues,” adding that it “seems from the documents that the issues were not addressed.”

Mr. Morabito’s 2018 report read that “These documents will enable the Condominium Board to adequately assess the overall condition of the building, notify tenants on how they may be affected, and provide a safe and functional infrastructure for the future.”

At Champlain Towers South, vehicles could drive next to a pool deck. Morabito’s report said the waterproofing below the pool deck and entrance drive was failing, “causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas.”

According to the NYT report, Morabito wrote that “failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially.”

The development’s waterproofing was laid flat, not sloped in a way that would allow water to run off, an issue Morabito called a “major error” in the original design.

An expert in structural concrete and a professor at the University of Toronto, Evan Bentz, told the NYT that “whatever had caused the collapse would have to have been somewhere near the bottom of the building, perhaps around the parking level.”

“I’d be surprised if there was just one cause,” Mr. Bentz said. “There would have to be multiple causes for it to have fallen like that.”

It is not known of similar problems have been found in the adjacent property - Champlain Towers North – which was built the same year. Charles W. Burkett, Surfside’s mayor, said on Friday he was not “philosophically comfortable” ordering evacuation of the north towers, but at town commission meeting said, “I can’t tell you, I can’t assure you, that the building is safe.”

As of Saturday morning, 159 people were still unaccounted for and four deaths have been confirmed.

For the complete New York Times report, click here.