At a Sunday morning press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava updated the death toll in the Surfside Champlain Tower South condominium collapse.

The confirmed death toll now stands at nine.

As rescue crews worked overnight in the rubble, they recovered four additional bodies, as well as additional human remains, Cava said. That brings the total number of recovered victims from the debris to eight. One of victims was rescued from the rubble Thursday morning but died on the way to the hospital.

Five of the victims have been identified. Sunday morning, Cava said, “We are making every effort to identify those others that have been recovered.”

Champlain Towers South is part of three buildings, including Champlain Towers East and Champlain Towers North. Residents of these building have expressed concern on the safety of the two remaining buildings.

On Sunday, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that after consulting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Senator Rick Scott, he was working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents of Champlain Towers North, the “sister building,” which was constructed in the same year and remains standing next to the ruins.

The mayor said north tower residents have an “option to relocate,” and would receive assistance if they chose to.

He said he didn’t plan to order residents to evacuate, but if he lived there, “I’d be gone.”